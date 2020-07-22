WORLD
Dozens killed in Afghanistan air strikes
Afghan officials say eight civilians are among 45 people killed in air raids in eastern Herat province.
FILE: An Afghan flag flutters next to a US flag as a US Chinook helicopter flies over Panjshir province on July 24, 2011. / Reuters
July 22, 2020

Air strikes in eastern Afghanistan have killed 45 people, including civilians and Taliban.

Ali Ahmad Faqir Yar, the governor of Adraskan District in the eastern Afghanistan province of Herat, said on Wednesday that at least eight civilians were among the dead.

"Forty-five people had been killed so far in air strikes by security forces in the Kham Ziarat area, Taliban were among those killed," he said.

No clarity on civilian deaths

It was unclear how many of the remaining 37 were civilians and how many were members of the Taliban.

Habib Amini, a local official in neighbouring Guzara district, confirmed the incident and that 45 were killed and more wounded.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said they had not taken part in Wednesday's air strikes.

US-Taliban talks delayed 

The United States is winding back troops under an agreement with the Taliban struck in February, which was meant to pave the way to formal peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government.

However, disagreement over the release of prisoners demanded by the Taliban and rising violence around the country have hampered progress, and talks have yet to start.

Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, said in a statement that two air strikes in Heart had killed eight civilians and wounded 12.

Two local officials confirmed there had been two rounds of air strikes.

READ MORE:Will the US-Taliban agreement lead to real peace? 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
