WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel arrests Palestinian cultural leaders, seizes documents
Rania Elias of Yabous Cultural Centre and her husband Suhail Khoury, Director General of Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, arrested at home in Beit Hanina neighbourhood, police and a defence lawyer say.
Israel arrests Palestinian cultural leaders, seizes documents
People walk past the Palestinian National Conservatory of Music, which was raided today by Israeli police and tax investigators, in East Jerusalem on July 22, 2020. / AFP
July 22, 2020

Israeli police have arrested two prominent Palestinian cultural leaders at their home in occupied East Jerusalem on suspicion of "funding terrorism."

Rania Elias, who heads the Yabous Cultural Centre and her husband Suhail Khoury, director general of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, were detained at their home in Jerusalem's Beit Hanina neighbourhood, police and a defence lawyer said.

The Yabous centre and the conservatory were also raided by police and Israeli tax investigators, with documents confiscated.

Israel's systematic purge

The Palestine Liberation Organization condemned the arrests and raids as part of "Israel's violent and systematic campaign against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem."

According to Elias's lawyer Nasir Odeh, the couple was "detained on charges of financing terrorist organisations."

But he stressed that Israel's broad anti-terrorism laws include a wide range of offences, including accepting money from organisations that the Jewish state has labelled as "terrorist."

READ MORE:Israel blocks Palestinian exports in rising trade crisis

Israel confirms detentions

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that police, with tax authorities, detained "three suspects ... in connection with tax evasion and fraud," without mentioning the individuals by name.  

It confirmed the searches "at two organisations that were run in east Jerusalem claiming that they were involved in Palestinian culture."

Rosenfeld said the individuals were being questioned and the investigation was ongoing.

His statement makes no mention of terror-related offences.

But documents sent to AFP news agency by a conservatory official, presented by police at the time of the search, reference "suspicion of money laundering (and) funding terror."

Threat to Palestinian culture

The Yabous Cultural Center in occupied East Jerusalem was established in the mid-1990s with a mandate to celebrate Palestinian culture and Arab heritage in the city.

The conservatory, named after the late Palestinian intellectual Said, has branches in Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.

Its mandate is to promote music and music education among Palestinian communities.

According to Palestinian figures, Israel closed more than 32 cultural and society institutions in occupied Jerusalem since 2001.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

It considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

Read more: A brief history of the Israeli occupation of Palestine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us