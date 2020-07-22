Motorcycle-riding gunmen in northern Nigeria have killed at least 11 people, torched properties, and forced hundreds to flee, in the latest violence in the area.

Local government and community leaders said on Wednesday the gunmen stormed Gora Gan village in Kaduna state after dark and opened fire on residents.

The attack on Monday came a day after assailants gunned down 18 wedding guests in a nearby village.

"The gunmen killed 11 people in the attack and left 15 with serious injuries," said Elias Manza, administrative head of Zangon Kataf district.

The attackers also torched houses, a church, a car, and seven motorcycles.

Hundreds flee homes

Community leader Jonathan Asake who gave a similar toll said hundreds had fled their homes for fear of renewed attacks.

"We have a total of 559 people who are afraid to go back to their homes and are sheltering in a primary school in the (nearby) town of Zonkwa," he said.

Farmer-herder rifts

Southern Kaduna has been wracked by a long-standing row between Muslim Fulani herders and ethnic Christian farmers over grazing and water rights.

There has been an upsurge in tit-for-tat killings between the two groups in recent times, prompting the state authorities to initiate an unsuccessful truce.

The Nigerian presidency said in a statement on Tuesday the violence was "more complicated than many people are willing to admit."

It added that "revenge killings were worsening the conflict and making efforts of security personnel in ending the violence difficult."

Bandit menace

Northern Nigeria is also menaced by armed gangs, known locally as "bandits," who have been involved in cattle rustling and kidnappings.

A number of experts have recently warned that they could be forging ties with militant groups in the region.

In May, the International Crisis Group, an NGO, warned that the armed gangs could be developing links with militant groups such as Daesh in northwest Nigeria.

The "bandits" have killed around 8,000 people since 2011 and forced more than 200,000 to flee their homes, according to an estimate by Brussels-based ICG.

