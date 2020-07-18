WORLD
Foreign mercenaries should leave our installations: Libyan oil firm
National Oil Corporation condemns deployment of Wagner Group, Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries in oil installations.
A view shows El Feel oil field near Murzuq, Libya, July 6, 2017. / Reuters
July 18, 2020

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign mercenaries from oil facilities in the country.

In a statement, the NOC condemned the deployment of Russia's Wagner Group and Syrian and Janjaweed mercenaries in Libyan oil installations, most recently at al Sidra port.

"NOC demands their immediate withdrawal from all facilities," it said, calling the UN to "send observers to supervise the demilitarisation in the areas of NOC operations across the country." 

"There are currently large numbers of foreign mercenaries in NOC facilities who do not share this wish," the statement said.

On Sunday, the NOC accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of instructing forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar to disrupt the country’s oil output and exports.

READ MORE:Libyan war: Where key international players stand

Africa's largest reserves

Libya, with the largest oil reserves in Africa, can produce 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day. However, production has fallen below 100,000 barrels a day due to interruptions by pro-Haftar militias over the past six months.

Since April 2019, Haftar’s illegitimate forces have launched attacks on Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in thousands of deaths, including women and children.

The Libyan government, recognised by the UN as the country’s legitimate authority, has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar’s forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

The country’s new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led a greement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar, who has been backed by France, Russian paramilitary group Wagner, the UAE, and Egypt.

READ MORE: Haftar militia loses Tarhuna to Libyan govt forces

SOURCE:AA
