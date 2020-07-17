WORLD
3 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi crown prince targeted by French torture probe - sources
UAE forces have joined Saudi Arabia in the hugely controversial conflict in Yemen where the UAE-Saudi coalition is battling Houthi rebels in a war activists feared is mired in rights violations.
Abu Dhabi crown prince targeted by French torture probe - sources
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 30, 2019. / Reuters
July 17, 2020

French authorities are opening an investigation into accusations of complicity in acts of torture against the powerful crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sources have said.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the case told AFP that a French investigating magistrate had been mandated to take on the probe, which will notably look at acts allegedly committed in the war in Yemen.

An initial investigation had been opened in October 2019 against the prince, who is known as MBZ, after two complaints were filed when he came to Paris on an official visit in November 2018.

MBZ —  a close ally of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman —  is seen as one of the most influential leaders in the region and has also built a tight alliance with French President Emmanuel Macron.

UAE forces have joined Saudi Arabia in the hugely controversial conflict in Yemen where the UAE-Saudi coalition is battling Houthi rebels in a war activists feared is mired in rights violations.

Six Yemenis had filed a complaint with a judge specialising in crimes against humanity at in Paris.

"My clients welcome the opening of this probe and have great hope in French justice," their lawyer Joseph Breham told AFP.

READ MORE:Hundreds tortured, more than 1,000 detained in Yemen's secret prisons

Acts of torture in Yemen territory

Their complaint focuses on alleged acts of torture committed in UAE-controlled detention centres on Yemeni territory.

It alleges that MBZ as commander in chief of UAE forces is likely to have provided the "means and orders for these violations to be carried out".

Such accusations can be tried in France on the basis of universal jurisdiction which allows the courts to take on cases, even if the alleged crimes took place on foreign territory.

Yemen's war has seen tens of thousands of people killed, an estimated four million displaced and 80 percent of the country's 29 million people dependent on aid for survival.

The war between the Iran-backed Houthis and pro-government troops escalated in March 2015 when the coalition intervened against the rebels who control large parts of Yemen including the capital Sanaa.

READ MORE: Houthis accuse Saudi-coalition of targeting children, women in air strike

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us