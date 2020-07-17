WORLD
4 MIN READ
Belarus authorities accused of misogyny ahead of election
Since 1994, Belarus has been ruled by President Alexander Lukashenko, who has claimed that that the country does not want a woman president. Amnesty has accused the government of targeting woman involved in politics in "gender-specific ways".
Belarus authorities accused of misogyny ahead of election
People line up outside the Belarusian election commission to file their complaints after the commission refused to register Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepkalo as candidates for the upcoming presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus on July 15, 2020. / Reuters
July 17, 2020

Belarus has been accused of targeting female activists with misogyny and discriminatory tactics, as women in opposition have teamed up to contest President Alexander Lukashenko in an election next month.

Amnesty International on Friday said authorities have been targeting woman involved in politics in "gender-specific ways".

The ex-Soviet state has been ruled since 1994 by Lukashenko, a former collective farm director who has claimed that the country does not want a woman president. The 65-year-old is running for a sixth term in the August 9 poll.

The authorities have cracked down on the opposition, barring and detaining would-be candidates and detaining more than 250 people at protests this week.

Practices 'smack of Misogyny'

"The Belarusian authorities are wheeling out practices that smack of misogyny," said Marie Struthers, the group's Eastern Europe and Central Asia director.

Amnesty gave testimony from activists who said they faced threats of sexual violence and of their children being taken into care.

The election will be contested by Lukashenko and another four candidates including a woman opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Tikhanovskaya put herself forward after her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular vlogger, was detained and barred from standing. She was allowed to run after gathering the necessary signatures.

On Thursday she announced an alliance with the campaign teams of two popular opposition figures who have been barred from standing, Viktor Babaryko and Valery Tsepkalo.

Babaryko, an ex-banker, has been detained over suspected financial crimes. Amnesty has recognised him as a prisoner of conscience along with Tikhanovskya's husband.

To promote their joint campaign, Tikhanovskaya, 37, posed punching a fist with Babaryko's female campaign chief and Tsepkalo's wife.

Tikhanovskaya said last month she received an anonymous phone call threatening to jail her and put her children in care. She said she considered withdrawing from the poll.

Amnesty accused Lukashenko of "tokenistic" appointments of loyal women politicians and said he "routinely makes sexist statements".

Society'has not matured enough'

Lukashenko claimed in May that Belarusian society "has not yet matured enough to vote for a woman".

He said this was "because according to the constitution, our president has strong powers".

The president does not appear in public with any woman partner.

In his electoral declaration, he said he is still married but his wife, whom he wed in 1975, is never seen with him in public.

He is has a teenage son, Nikolai, who accompanies him to public engagements.READ MORE:Belarus eyes closer integration with Russia, fuelling protest

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us