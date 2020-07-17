WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause several buildings to collapse
At least eight people were killed and several others injured, with an unknown number of people trapped in debris in three different parts of India's biggest city.
Heavy rains in India's Mumbai cause several buildings to collapse
National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel help a man rescued from the rubble after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2020. / Reuters
July 17, 2020

Heavy rains lashing India’s financial capital of Mumbai have caused several poorly constructed structures to collapse or develop cracks in the past 24 hours, killing as many as eight people. 

A multi-storey building in Fort, in the city's south, collapsed, killing six people and injuring several.

The dilapidated six-storey structure was home to five or six families who stayed on after residents were advised to evacuate as it was under repairs, eyewitnesses told television channels.

Two people were declared dead on Thursday evening, with disaster response officials pulling four more bodies from debris during the night, fire and police officials said.

Several people trapped

Several people had been trapped under the debris with many more stranded in the portion left standing after the collapse, causing instability, city fire chief PS Rahangdale said.

“The risk of secondary collapse can’t be ruled out,” he added.

Another building collapsed in the western suburb of Malad earlier, killing two, including a child, and injuring several.

A third building collapsed at night after the ceiling caved in, the Hindustan Timesreported. At least two people were injured and two senior citizens were left trapped on the first floor.

Every year, heavy downpours in Mumbai bring down some rain-sodden small and large structures deemed too dangerous to live in.

Intense rains over the previous few days prompted weather officials on Thursday to upgrade to ‘red’ from ‘orange’ an alert called for the city and surrounding areas.

Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us