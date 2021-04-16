Going bananas: Uganda start-up turns plant waste into fake hair, carpets
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Going bananas: Uganda start-up turns plant waste into fake hair, carpetsTexFad is using natural banana fibre to produce environmentally friendly items such as carpets and biodegradable hair extensions.
Smart Climate Innovation Academy Director Simon Tugumisiriza samples fibre extracted from sheaths of banana trunks as he airs them in the sun at the TexFad plant in Sonde settlement of Mukono near Kampala, Uganda, April 3, 2021. / Reuters
April 16, 2021

Bananas are very popular in Uganda. Now a local start-up reckons it can extract even more value from overlooked parts of the crop.

When farmers lop off bananas from the trees, they generally leave the bulky, bulbous trunks to decompose and waste away. TexFad is extracting the fibres from parts of the trunks that farmers usually burn or throw away.

"When I looked around I saw that bananas grow abundantly in this country ... we generate a lot of waste from the banana gardens," said Kimani Muturi, TexFad's managing director and founder.

TexFad is experimenting with various uses of banana fibres, producing carpets and market-testing hair extension products, Muturi said.

Hair today, manure tomorrow

"The hair extensions we are making are highly biodegradable," he said. "After using, our ladies will go and bury them in the soil and they will become manure for their vegetables."

TexFad is also testing a process to make banana fibres as soft as cotton so they can be used to produce clothes.

On a recent day at the TexFad plant in Mukono, just east of the capital Kampala, young men piled banana tree trunks in a heap before splitting them in half with machetes and feeding them into a machine.

Out came long, leathery fibres that were hung on lines to dry before being processed and used to make carpets and hair extensions.

Muturi forecast TexFad will make 2,400 carpets this year, more than doubling last year's output and boosting revenues. The firm, which has 23 employees, made about $41,000 in sales last year, its best figures since launching in 2013.

The company expects to export carpets for the first time in June, to customers in the United States, Britain, and Canada.

Muturi reckons the light, organic material could replace some synthetic fibres and be used to make paper products like banknotes among a range of possible applications.

"Banana fibre is the fibre of the future," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us