TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey hits Google with $36.6M fine for breaking competition law
Turkey's competition authority says Google broke the law by complicating organic search results and placing advertisements on top.
Turkey hits Google with $36.6M fine for breaking competition law
The Google logo is seen on a building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. / Reuters
April 14, 2021

Turkish authorities have fined Google $36.6 million (296 million Turkish liras) for violating the country's competition law.

Turkey’s Competition Authority said on Wednesday that Google violated the law by complicating organic search results in the content services market by prominently placing text advertisements at the top of its general search results, excluding its competitors.

The investigation included Turkish Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama Ltd, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd, and Alphabet – Google’s parent company – it added.

In November 2020, Turkey fined global companies, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, $1.18 million each, for failing to appoint a representative to the country as required by a new law. 

READ MORE:Turkey fines social media giants for ignoring new laws

In September 2018, Turkey’s competition board fined Google $15 million (93 million Turkish liras) for violating competition law in relation to Android, its mobile operation system, as well as mobile apps and services.

READ MORE:Google hit with fine by Turkish competition authorities

In 2019, the European Commission also slapped a $1.69 billion fine on Google for breaking the EU’s anti-trust rules on online advertising.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us