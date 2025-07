More survivors found 155 hours after Türkiye quakes

It is now day 7 since the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 eathquakes struck Gaziantep and Kahramanmaras, affecting ten provinces in southern Turkiye. More than 160-thousand rescuers are now working day and night to reach people stuck under debris, and that has resulted in some truly extraordinary survival stories. Malik Fuda reports.