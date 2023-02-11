Search continues for people trapped under rubble as time running against them

It's gone midnight GMT on Friday night, and it's just after 4 am on Saturday morning in Turkiye, and the temperatures across the southeast of the country are below zero celsius. Five days after two powerful earthquakes, more than 23,000 people are confirmed to have died in Turkiye and Syria - with tens of thousands injured. As rescuers continue their work to pull survivors from the wreckage, time is running against them. Sarah Morice reports. #TurkiyeQuakes