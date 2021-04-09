Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, the Buckingham Palace announced.

He recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Here is how prominent figures around the world reacted to Prince Philip's death:

UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh inspired the lives of countless young people.

"It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99.

"He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era.

"Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.

"He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable.

"With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.

"We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen."

Turkey's President Erdogan

Turkey’s president extended his condolences to the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the loss of Prince Philip, the duke of Edinburgh.

“Upon the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, spouse of Queen Elizabeth II, I convey my deepest condolences on behalf of my country and the Turkish nation,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

“I share the sorrow of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom,” Erdogan added.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed "deep sadness" over the passing of Prince Philip saying he will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen."

"Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others," Trudeau said on behalf of this Commonwealth nation, adding that "the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights."

Israel's Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Britain's Prince Philip will be "much missed" and paid tribute to his role in public life.

Philip "was the consumate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world", Netanyahu wrote in a tweet.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury

"I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service."

UK opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer

"The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip."

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh."

"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

"I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Prince Philip a loyal servant to the United Kingdom.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

"He lived a long life of service to his country."

Australia and New Zealand

Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in Australia to honour the passing of Prince Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern from neighbouring New Zealand also mourned Philip, noting his close ties to her country, including as patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, a youth achievement programme named in honour of New Zealand mountaineer Sir Edmund Hillary.

"In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme," she said.

Both Commonwealth nations said they would lower flags in honour of Philip, and announce further memorial ceremonies in the days to come.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Prince Philip's military career and community work.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Commonwealth member's premier tweeted.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."

Ireland

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin has also sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II9.

Martin said he was "saddened" to hear of Prince Philip's passing, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

The queen and her husband made a landmark visit to Ireland in 2011, becoming the first British monarch to tour the country in 100 years in what was seen as a key moment in Anglo-Irish reconciliation.