How common will aftershocks be after quakes hit Türkiye?

Seismologist at GNS science, John Ristau, discusses the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, that affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye. Is there a possibility of aftershocks? #TurkiyeQuakes #Syria #aftershocks