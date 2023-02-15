February 15, 2023
Syria's hospitals buckle under strain of quake victims
In Syria, the death toll is now approaching six thousand people, with thousands of others injured. The health care system there has already been battered by war, and is dependent on foreign aid. When one doctor suffered tragedy in this disaster, he knew he couldn't stop taking care of those around him. Wilson Dizard has his story. #TurkiyeQuakes #Syria #healthcare
