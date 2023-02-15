February 15, 2023
WHO expects more than double $43M earthquake appeal
The World Health Organization has doubled the amount it's asking for from donors to help victims of the quakes in Türkiye and Syria last week. The UN agency had originally requested $43M but says it needs much more, and warns the road to recovery is just beginning. Michael Useem from the University of Pennsylvania weighs in. #TurkeySyriaEarthquake #WHO #UN
