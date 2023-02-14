WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mexican rescue dog dies while searching for survivors of Turkiye earthquakes
Hundreds of countries and organisations have offered to assist rescue efforts in southeastern Turkiye and northwestern Syria after Monday’s earthquakes and several aftershocks killed thousands of people. Bernardo Aguilar Calvo from the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs talks to TRT World about Mexico’s role in the rescue efforts. #TurkiyeQuakes #MariaRamos #Mexico
February 14, 2023
