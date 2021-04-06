TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey summons Chinese envoy over embassy's tweet
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses its discomfort to Chinese ambassador over mission's post on social media.
Turkey summons Chinese envoy over embassy's tweet
The discomfort caused by the embassy's Twitter posts were conveyed to Chinese ambassador Liu Shaobin, Ankara says. / AA
April 6, 2021

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ankara over the Chinese embassy's social media posts that caused discomfort.

The discomfort caused by the embassy’s Twitter posts were conveyed to Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, said an official on Tuesday, on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the embassy tagged head of opposition IYI (Good) Party Meral Aksener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, and said: "The Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns any challenge by any person or power to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese side reserves the right to a rightful response."

The embassy's tweet was in response to the Twitter posts by Aksener and Yavas in which they recalled the 1990 killing of Uighurs by Chinese forces in the Baren Township.

"The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is an integral part of Chinese territory. This is an internationally accepted and indisputable fact," the embassy said. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us