WORLD
3 MIN READ
Vietnam's pandemic response leader sworn in as president
Nguyen Xuan Phuc, 66, was Vietnam's prime minister for the last five years, a period in which the economy boomed and his government's Covid-19 response won approval at home and abroad.
Vietnam's pandemic response leader sworn in as president
Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam May 11, 2019. / Reuters
April 5, 2021

The man behind Vietnam's successful handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, was formally sworn in as president in Hanoi.

Phuc, 66, was Vietnam's prime minister for the last five years, a period in which the economy boomed, and his government's Covid-19 response won plaudits at home and abroad.

Following secret voting on Monday, Phuc scored the maximum votes among the almost 500-member rubber-stamp national assembly.

"This is his well-deserved award," said Nguyen Khac Giang, a Vietnamese politics expert from New Zealand's Victoria University of Wellington.

Authoritarian Vietnam is run by the Communist Party and officially led by the party general secretary, president, and prime minister, with key decisions made by the 18-member politburo.

Vietnam is in the midst of its twice-a-decade leadership transition, with 76-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected in January as party general secretary, the most important of the three roles.

Phuc was the only candidate nominated for president, as Trong, who had held the presidency since 2018 after the sudden death of his predecessor, stepped down.

READ MORE:N Korea's Kim arrives in Vietnam for summit with Trump

'lucky and honoured'

The National Assembly said earlier this was "the first time ever a prime minister was nominated to the position of the president".

After his swearing in, Phuc told the nation he was "lucky and honoured" to be given the position, which is now only second to Trong in the power escalator.

Politburo leaders are usually expected to retire at 65, but Vietnam has bent the age rules for both of them.

Although the presidency is largely a ceremonial role, "Mr Phuc will now be the second-ranked member in the party which makes a strong case for him to claim the general secretary post if Mr Trong has to step down earlier than expected," Giang told AFP.

Rumours have swirled in recent years about Trong's health after he took a month-long absence in 2019.

According to Giang, Phuc's experience of "well managing Vietnam's relationship with the US under the turbulent administration of Donald Trump" will stand him in good stead for his foreign affairs responsibilities as president.

Phuc will later Monday designate a successor for the prime ministerial role.

Sources said the position will be given to Pham Minh Chinh, 62, a former deputy minister of public security.

READ MORE: Vietnam's Hanoi closes railway cafes popular with tourists

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us