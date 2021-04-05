WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from ferry disaster in Bangladesh rises
Rescuers, including divers from the fire brigade are still searching for survivors, while another operation is underway to retrieve bodies.
Rescue workers recover a body from a ferry that collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakhsyaa River, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh on April 5, 2021. / Reuters
April 5, 2021

A Bangladesh ferry carrying around 50 passengers collided with a cargo vessel and sank on Sunday in the Shitalakshya River south of the capital Dhaka, leaving at least 26 people dead and a few still missing.

At least 21 bodies had been recovered on Monday. 

The ferry sank just after it departed from the industrial Narayanganj district about 20km from Dhaka, to Munshiganj, said Mustain Billah, Narayanganj district administrator.

"Most of the bodies were found inside the sunken boat after it was dragged to the bank," he said, adding a few still could be missing.

Police and officials said some of the passengers managed to swim ashore.

Rescue operations hampered 

Relatives gathered at the river bank to search for their loved ones. Rescuers, including divers from the fire brigade, are searching for survivors and bodies on Monday while salvage operations were hampered by a storm last night.

The boat was packed with people rushing to leave the city after the government announced a week-long nationwide lockdown from Monday to tackle a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Hundreds of people die each year in ferry accidents in Bangladesh, a low-lying country that has extensive inland waterways but lax safety standards. 

SOURCE:Reuters
