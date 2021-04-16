WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two days of heavy fighting near Yemen’s Marib leaves over 95 dead
The city of Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under Houthi rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.
Two days of heavy fighting near Yemen’s Marib leaves over 95 dead
In this file photo a fighter with forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government holds a position against Houthi rebels in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, on April 6, 2021. / AFP
April 16, 2021

Heavy fighting near the Yemeni city of Marib has killed 96 combatants over the past two days as Houthi rebels press their offensive on the government's last northern toehold, loyalist commanders said.

"Clashes between the two sides on several fronts in the Marib area on Wednesday and Thursday killed 36 loyalists troops and 60 rebels," one government military source said.

The Iran-backed Shia rebels rarely disclose their own losses.

Aircraft of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia provided air support to government ground forces.

The Houthis are "keeping up their slow advance on Marib and now constitute a very real threat on the Kassara and Mashjah fronts, northwest of the city," another loyalist military official said.

The loss of Marib would be a heavy blow for the Yemeni government, currently based in the southern city of Aden, and for its Saudi backers.

READ MORE:Scores dead as battle for Yemen's Marib escalates

Humanitarian disaster

The city of Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.

The city's fall could also lead to humanitarian disaster, as vast numbers of civilians displaced from fighting elsewhere have sought refuge in the area.

Around 140 camps have sprung up in the surrounding desert to provide basic shelter for up to two million displaced, according to the Yemeni government.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that the suffering will only end when a political solution is found between the Houthis and the government.

The rebels see Marib as a strategic prize that will give them more bargaining power in peace talks that Washington says must begin soon.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in 2015.

Millions have been pushed to the brink of famine, in what the the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE:Will the Houthis accept the Saudi ceasefire offer to end the Yemen war?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us