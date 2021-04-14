TÜRKİYE
Turkey says 'new period' begins in Egypt ties
Mutual visits and negotiations may be possible in a new era of relations with Egypt, says Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, adding possible ambassadorial appointments haven't yet been discussed.
Turkish FM Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart spoke by phone on Saturday and exchanged good wishes over the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. / AFP
April 14, 2021

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said a new period was beginning in Ankara's ties with Egypt with senior officials from the two countries set to hold talks.

"A new period is beginning," Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding a meeting might be held between the two countries at the deputy foreign ministers level.

He said the issue of appointing an ambassador to Egypt has not yet been discussed, but could be raised at the meeting, date of which has not yet been set.

Cavusoglu was speaking  after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prospect of mutual visits

Last month Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wanted further cooperation after years of tension since the Egyptian army ousted democratically-elected Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi.

A thaw in ties between the regional powers could have repercussions around the Mediterranean. They have backed rival sides in the war in Libya and sealed conflicting maritime deals with other coastal states.

Asked about possible ambassadorial appointments, Cavusoglu said: "We have not discussed [that] yet. There will be a meeting at the level of deputy ministers and diplomats. It will come onto the agenda there. A date is not clear yet."

"After that, we will meet. The details of this will be discussed there," broadcaster NTV quoted him as saying, raising the prospect of mutual visits.

Cavusoglu and his Egyptian counterpart spoke by phone on Saturday and exchanged good wishes over the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, their first direct contact since the diplomatic push began.

SOURCE:AA
