Blinken visits Türkiye to look at US quake-response efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Turkiye's earthquake-affected regions, including Hatay, on Sunday. He announced $100 million more in disaster assistance for Ankara and Syria, bringing the total of US humanitarian aid to $185 million. Bilgehan Ozturk of the SETA Foundation weighs in on the significance of this visit. #Blinken #Erdogan #TurkiyeQuakes