February 19, 2023
WORLD
Doctor Oz in quake hit Türkiye to support relief efforts
Turkish American heart surgeon and Emmy Award-winning TV host Doctor emphasizes the importance of rebuilding correctly for the sake of survivors. Doctor Oz says TRT World building of prosthesis centers will be important in the near future. He shows solidarity with health workers in Adana Hospital. He adds that the resources exist there, but there is a need for support.
