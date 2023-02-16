Death toll in Türkiye and Syria earthquakes tops 41,000 as aid trickles in

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been directly affected and although hundreds of thousands of people left the disaster zones, many remain and are trying get through the winter in the quake-hit areas. Chris Hegadorn from Sciences Po University weighs in on what is needed to be done to assist survivors in Türkiye and Syria. #Gaziantep #Adıyaman #TurkeyQuake