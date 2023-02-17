February 17, 2023
Thousands of children at risk after devastating Türkiye -Syria earthquakes
Thousands of children and families are at risk after two devastating earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks hit south-east Türkiye and Syria. James Gray, Chief of Child Protection at UNICEF Türkiye discusses how these earthquakes will affect vulnerable groups such as children. #Nurdagi #Gaziantep #TurkeyEarthquake
