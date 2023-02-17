Miraculous rescues as operations slowly turn into recovery

It's now been 11 days since these quakes hit, and the death toll from both countries is almost 44 thousand. But, we are still seeing multiple rescues from collapsed buildings, giving crews some much needed adrenaline, and moments of sheer joy. Just in the last few hours, several people were found alive in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces. Craig Boswell begins our coverage this hour.