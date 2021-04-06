WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Clashes between Palestinian residents and the Israeli army reported in the Bir Nabala area after the killing of a 41-year-old identified by the Palestinian Wafa news agency as Osama Sidqi Mansur.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian woman walks past a pro-Hamas mural saying that the Islamist movement has embraced the armed option, in the village of Kober near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on March 3, 2021. / AFP
April 6, 2021

A Palestinian motorist has been killed and his wife wounded by Israeli fire, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in what the Israeli army described as an "attempted car-ramming attack".

The man died "after sustaining head wounds from live fire in Bir Nabala (in the occupied West Bank) ... and his wife suffered bullet wounds to her back," the ministry said.

The Palestinians' official Wafa news agency said the shooting took place at dawn as the couple were traveling in their car.

The Israeli army said its troops had "thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack against a group of soldiers operating at a checkpoint south of Ramallah".

It said the checkpoint was a temporary one, set up during "operational activity" in Bir Nabala.

"Soldiers at the checkpoint spotted a vehicle stopping at the checkpoint and suddenly accelerating towards another group of soldiers operating in the area, in a way that endangered the lives of the soldiers.

"The soldiers responded with fire in order to thwart the threat," the army said.

READ MORE:Israel rounds up more Palestinian minors despite UN condemnation

Ongoing clashes

The news agency said there had been clashes between Palestinian residents and the Israeli army in the Bir Nabala area on Monday evening.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

There has been a string of lone wolf attack on troops in the territory since 2015, most of them stabbings or car-rammings.

READ MORE:Israeli police killed a mentally ill man after his mother sought their help

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us