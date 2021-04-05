TÜRKİYE
Turkey launches probe into Facebook over data leak
A user on a low-level hacking forum published phone numbers and personal data of 533 million Facebook users in 106 countries, reports Business Insider.
Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers on April 4, 2021. / AFP
April 5, 2021

Turkey's Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) has launched a direct investigation into Facebook over a recent user data leak.

According to information received by Anadolu Agency on Monday, the body took the decision to initiate an ex officio investigation after discussing the issue at a meeting on reports that the data of 533 million Facebook users were shared on a hacker platform.

A user on a low-level hacking forum on Saturday published the phone numbers and personal data of 533 million Facebook users in 106 countries, reported Business Insider.

The news outlet said the exposed data, phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, bios, and — in some cases — email addresses, included over 32 million records of users in the US, 11 million in the UK, and 6 million in India.

Security experts warned that the data could be fraudulently used by hackers.

