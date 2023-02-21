Türkiye hit by new 6.4 magnitude earthquake and 5.8 aftershock

Residents of Hatay found themselves running for cover once again after the region experienced a magnitude 6.4 earthquake. The quake came just 15 days after twin tremors struck south eastern Turkiye, causing widespread destruction across eleven provinces. The latest disaster has left many wondering whether they can continue to live in the area. Ali Mustafa has the latest.