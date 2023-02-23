February 23, 2023
Volunteers rush to aid Türkiye after twin earthquakes
After the twin earthquakes on February 6th, volunteers from more than 80 countries rushed to Türkiye's aid, with specialised skills and equipment. They searched for survivors, set up tents, made meals, and provided psychological support. Many have left, but hundreds still help those who lost everything. We report on the major effort of the volunteers and the toll it takes on them.
