WORLD
2 MIN READ
Miracle Rescues Continue a Week After Türkiye-Syria Quake
One week after a pair of devastating earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, survivors are still being pulled from the rubble. One of those miracle rescues involved a 40-year-old woman in Gaziantep, who was saved 170 hours after the quake struck on February 6. Several others, including a young boy and a 62-year-old, were also rescued on Sunday, having spent more than six days under the rubble. Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD says that more than 230-thousand people are involved in search and rescue efforts. The number of international rescuers has risen to over 9,000, coming from dozens of countries. Last week's magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, have affected 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye's south. The death toll, passed 30,000 one week after the quake struck, with tens of thousands injured. Meanwhile, Türkiye has issued arrest warrants for more than 100 people, suspected of being involved in poor construction practices that led to so many buildings collapsing during last week's quakes. Guests: Alvaro Rodriguez UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye Erdem Aycicek Head of Programmes at ASRA Tuncay Taymaz Professor at ITU
Miracle Rescues Continue a Week After Türkiye-Syria Quake
February 14, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us