Severe winter weather makes rescue efforts, transport difficult

Tuncay Taymaz, Professor of Geophysics and Seismology at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) , talked about the magnitude and impact of the earthquake. His research interests: Geophysics, Seismology, Earthquake Seismology, Seismotectonics, Geodynamics, Reflection Seismology Tectonophysics, Earthquake Source Parameters, Tomography, Multi-Scale Full Waveform Inversion Studies Current Research Interests: Geodynamic Evolution and Seismotectonics of the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and the Caucasus Regions #TurkiyeQuakes