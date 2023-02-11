February 11, 2023
US readies aircraft carrier for Türkiye quake relief
Washington says more specialist teams and aid will be heading to Türkiye, and that the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier may also be used to help with earthquake rescue efforts. It's as the US issued a license to allow more aid to cross into Syria, while the UN announced a $25M grant to help the country's earthquake victims. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #TurkiyeQuakes
