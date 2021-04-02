BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Super Mario Bros game from 1986 fetches $660,000 at US auction
The seller told the auction house the game was bought as a Christmas gift and placed inside a desk drawer, where it remained untouched until it was found earlier this year.
Stuffed Mario toys are displayed at 1Up Factory inside Super Nintendo World, during a press preview at the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, western Japan, on March 17, 2021. / Reuters
April 2, 2021

An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for $660,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold on Friday.

The auction house said the video game was bought as a Christmas gift but ended up being placed in a desk drawer, where it remained sealed in plastic and with its hang tab intact until it was found earlier this year.

"It stayed in the bottom of my office desk this whole time since the day I bought it," the seller told Heritage Auctions as reported by the Forbes magazine. "I never thought anything about it," added the seller.

Record-breaking price

“Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for single drop of water in an ocean,” said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist.

Heritage said it is the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction. 

Its selling price far exceeded the $114,000 that another unopened copy that was produced in 1987 fetched in a Heritage auction last summer.

The market for alternative assets such as trading cards and different forms of sports and entertainment memorabilia has ascended over the last year.

READ MORE: 5 best-selling games of all time

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
