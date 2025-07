Blinken in Türkiye to observe US quake response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has completed a day of touring Hatay, the southern Turkish province that was hardest-hit by earthquakes that struck two weeks ago. He visited the area alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. It was a chance for Blinken's team to assess how the US can help in the recovery. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.