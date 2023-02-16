Water, air and communication key to survival under rubble

Turkish officials say 8,000 people have been pulled out alive from the rubble of the earthquake-hit region. And some have been rescued more than 200 hours after the tremors began. Their survival beats long odds against them. Much of the reason for their endurance was luck and hope they would make it out of the destruction alive. But their stories don't end there. Wilson Dizard has this report.