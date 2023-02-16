Exclusive: Former Minister Akif Cagatay Kilic reports from earthquake-hit Adiyaman

“We will rise to the challenge as a nation, not as individuals, one by one, but as a nation.” Akif Cagatay Kilic, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) speaks to TRT World in the Adiyaman province, one of the 11 provinces struck on February 6 by the massive twin #TurkiyeQuakes.