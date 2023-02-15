Quake victims in Türkiye took shelter in a church in Adiyaman

“Our families shared their pain here in the church,” said Tugma Akyuz, a church staff member. Quake victims in Türkiye’s Adiyaman province took shelter in a church after the region was hit with devastating 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes that killed more than 35,000 people and impacted millions throughout the region. #TurkiyeQuakes #Adiyaman #church