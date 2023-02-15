WORLD
Azerbaijani Rescue Teams Save Dozens in Türkiye
Over a week has passed since two powerful earthquakes devastated southern Türkiye. Despite the golden window to find survivors dwindling, more than 230-thousand rescue workers are still combing through the rubble for any signs of life. Azerbaijan was among the first to dispatch rescue teams, which included more than 700 personnel in a show of solidarity with Türkiye. The country also sent a high-level structuralized mobile hospital with medical equipment to Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the February 6th quakes. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov paid a visit to Turkiye’s quake-hit Kahramanmaras to provide humanitarian aid, and also to send his condolences. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations who is in close contact with AFAD says it is ready to continue and provide further assistance. Guests: Vusala Zahirova Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations Alper Kucuk Executive Officer for International Relations at Red Crescent
