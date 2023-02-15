UNDP’s Türkiye Rep Says Earthquake Was Unprecedented in Scale

Over a week has passed since two powerful earthquakes devastated southern Türkiye. Despite the golden window to find survivors dwindling, more than 230-thousand rescue workers are still combing through the rubble for any signs of life. Since the quake struck, thousands have been pulled out in dramatic rescues, including a 77-year-old woman who survived, trapped at the 212th hour of the earthquake in Adiyaman. February 6th’s magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, have affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces. Some of the hardest hit areas include Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay and Malatya. Aleppo and Idlib in northern Syria have also suffered heavy damage, with several thousand people losing their lives. The overall death toll from Türkiye and Syria has passed 40,000. One of the main priorities now is to treat the more than 100,000 people who are injured. Guests: Louisa Vinton Resident Representative of UNDP Türkiye