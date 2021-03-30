WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen shoot dead women polio workers in Afghanistan
Vaccination drive temporarily suspended in Nangarhar province after three women healthcare workers were killed in two separate attacks in the restive eastern city of Jalalabad.
Gunmen shoot dead women polio workers in Afghanistan
In this file photo, a child receives a polio vaccination during an anti-polio campaign on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on December 1, 2015. / Reuters
March 30, 2021

Gunmen have killed three Afghan women involved in a nationwide polio immunisation programme, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new drive against the crippling disease.

The three women were killed in two separate attacks in the restive eastern city of Jalalabad, officials said.

"They were all on duty going from house to house to vaccinate children," supervisor Wahidullah, who like many Afghans uses only one name, told AFP.

An official at the Nangarhar governor's office confirmed the incidents.

A relative of one of the victims told AFP his niece had joined the immunisation programme to earn some money for her family.

"Gunmen shot her dead this morning when she was on duty giving vaccines to children," said Haji Maqbool.

A spokesman for the ministry of health said the vaccination drive had been temporarily suspended in Nangarhar.

Polio has been eradicated across the world apart from Afghanistan and Pakistan, where distrust of vaccines is rife.

Violence against healthcare workers in the region escalated after the CIA employed a doctor in Peshawar to conduct a fake vaccination campaign to help track down al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011.

READ MORE:ICRC suspends work in Afghanistan after Taliban 'ban'

Surge in violence

Officials say the Taliban won't allow door-to-door campaigns in areas it controls.

The Taliban and religious leaders often tell communities that vaccines are a Western conspiracy aimed at sterilising Muslim children, and they also suspect immunisation drives are used for spying on militant activities.

The attack on the three polio workers comes amid a surge in violence across Afghanistan and despite peace talks launched between the Taliban and government last year.

A wave of assassinations against high profile Afghans including journalists, activists and civil servants has particularly triggered fear across the country.

Officials have blamed the Taliban for much of the violence. The insurgent group denies it is targeting civilians.

Daesh also has a presence in the eastern province.

READ MORE:World Polio Day: Why Pakistan is failing to eradicate the disease

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us