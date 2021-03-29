TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkey preparing new law for better water management
Despite the fact that Turkey is a water-stressed country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it has to share its limited water resources with neighbouring Iraq and Syria.
Erdogan: Turkey preparing new law for better water management
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers a speech during his governing party's congress in Ankara, Turkey, on March 24, 2021. / AP
March 29, 2021

Turkey is preparing a new law for the sake of better water management, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are preparing a water law in parliament to reach our goals faster and to prevent conflicts of authority in water management,” Erdogan said in the capital Ankara at the launch of a new Water Council and mass opening ceremony for 363 facilities.

Erdogan said the new council will help shape the water law.

Stressing that Turkey needs to renew agricultural irrigation systems, he said the country should use its existing resources more efficiently by encouraging water conservation.

READ MORE:How Istanbul’s wounded Golden Horn became Turkey’s success story

Sharing water resources

Despite the fact that Turkey is a water-stressed country, he said it has to share its limited water resources with neighbouring Iraq and Syria.

“We have always shown the necessary sensitivity to meeting the water needs of our neighbours. We have never turned the water issue into a threat or a bargaining tool in our bilateral ties. We will maintain this same fair attitude going forward,” he added.

Erdogan said a total of 363 facilities built by the State Waterworks have been put into service for the public. A total of 146.5 million cubic meters of water is stored and 12.3 million cubic meters of drinking water comes annually thanks to these facilities, he added.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and a drought, last year Turkey broke a national record for agricultural output, he added.

"Our agricultural output rose 20 percent compared to the previous year to 334 billion (Turkish) liras. We continue our leadership in agricultural output in Europe,” he said.

This year, the government will provide a total of 24 billion Turkish liras in agricultural support to producers, he said.

READ MORE:Climate change responsible for spring and winter within weeks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us