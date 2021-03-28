WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon protesters rally against political stalemate, economic crisis
Demonstrators protest lack of proper government to deal with country's debilitating economic crisis.
Lebanon protesters rally against political stalemate, economic crisis
Protesters march against political leadership they blame for economic and financial crisis in Beirut, Lebanon on March. 28, 2021. / AP
March 28, 2021

Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators have marched through Beirut to protest a political stalemate that has denied the small country a government for months amid a crushing economic crisis.  

The protest on Sunday, organised by Lebanon's Communist Party, blocked traffic in central Beirut.

Army vehicles escorted the protest as it moved from Lebanon's Central Bank to the seat of the government across the city.  

Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic crisis that has sent the local currency on a downward spiral. 

Prices soared and poverty increased.

READ MORE: Lebanon bread prices go up for third time in less than year

Power struggle 

But political groups have been locked into a power struggle, failing to agree on forming a government to deal with the crisis.

Politicians exchanged public blame for the failure to reach an agreement, increasing social tension.

Lebanon's government resigned in August following a massive explosion at Beirut's port that killed 211 people, wounded more than 6,000 and damaged entire neighbourhoods in the capital.

READ MORE:No hope as Lebanon gazes into the economic abyss

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us