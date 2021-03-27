TÜRKİYE
Turkish-made mobile games see huge success in US
Mert Can Kurum, founder of Ruby Games, said foreign investors are showing interest in Turkish gaming companies after its continued success in the US market.
Hunter Assassin, released last year and made by Turkish company Ruby Games, was the fifth most downloaded game in the world in all game categories. / AA
The founder of an Izmir-based software company says Turkish game developers are on the path to success after creating six of the 10 most downloaded games in the US.

Mert Can Kurum, founder of Ruby Games, on Friday said his company's game, Hunter Assassin, was the fifth most downloaded game in the world in all game categories.

Another game, Handyman 3D, which was released in March was among the top 10 most downloaded games among iOS users in the US, he said.

"We are one of the leading companies in the hyper casual gaming industry in our country. We believe that we have made contributions, albeit small, to Turkey in reaching this position."

Kurum went on to say that big investors now wanted to invest in Turkish gaming companies.

"In this way, many young people will find the opportunity to work in gaming companies abroad."

He said that earlier they would develop games in Turkey and send them abroad to companies for release. "But now we do everything on our own. All of the revenues generated stay within our country."

SOURCE:AA
