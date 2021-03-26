WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indonesia bans Ramadan exodus over coronavirus fears
"There will be no Mudik in 2021," Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy says. Many head to hometowns in time, known as Mudik, for celebrations at the end of Islam's holy fasting month.
Indonesia bans Ramadan exodus over coronavirus fears
A woman (R) receives vaccine for the coronavirus as military personnel and their families are offered the vaccine at an army camp in Surabaya on March 26, 2021. / AFP
March 26, 2021

Muslim majority Indonesia has banned an annual exodus that sees millions travel across the vast nation to mark the end of Ramadan over fears of a surge in Covid-19 infections.

"There will be no Mudik in 2021," Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said in a statement on Friday, citing fears of spreading the virus and inoculation efforts.

But he added that some may get exemptions for "urgent travel," without elaborating.

Travellers pack into airports, train stations, and ports across the nearly 5,000-km long archipelago in a mass migration, known as Mudik, that is similar to China's Lunar New Year holiday or Christmas.

One of the worst-hit nations in Asia

Many head to hometowns in time for celebrations at the end of Islam's holy fasting month, a festival known as Eid al Fitr.

Ramadan ends in mid-May this year.

The government said it was banning the exodus as Indonesia, one of the worst-hit nations in Asia, rolls out a massive inoculation campaign.

The country earlier announced an ambitious target to vaccinate more than 181 million of its nearly 270 million people within a year.

Loopholes in rules

Fearing a public health disaster, the government last year slapped a ban on domestic sea and air travel and set up roadblocks to stop the cross-country movement.

But many took advantage of loopholes in the rules, as well as relying on people smugglers and bogus travel documents, to get around the ban.

Indonesia has officially reported nearly 1.5 million infections and more than 40,000 deaths.

But low testing rates mean the crisis is believed to be much more severe than those figures suggest.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us