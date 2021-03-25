WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia mortar attack leaves several dead
Infant among three killed in the Mogadishu attack claimed by the Al Shabab militant group, local media report.
Somalia mortar attack leaves several dead
Al Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed at least 300 people. / Reuters Archive
March 25, 2021

At least three civilians have been killed and five wounded after a barrage of mortars targeted the headquarters of UN and African Union peacekeeping mission forces in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a police official said.

Abdi Yusuf, a police officer in Mogadishu's Dharkinley neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that several mortar shells landed in a residential area near Somali Adan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Thursday. 

Local media reported that a father and an infant were among the victims of the attack, claimed by Al Shabab militant group.

READ MORE: Several killed in Somalia after militants storm prison

Violence in Somalia

The targeted UN compound, known as Camp Halane, houses several Western diplomatic missions including those of Britain and the United States.

Sources in the compound who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed that several mortar shells also landed in and around the airport where the UN compound is also located.

Somali leaders are currently meeting in the same compound to end a months-long political and election stalemate.

This is the second time the UN compound has been targeted in less than a week, following a March 19 attack with no reported casualties.

Al Shabab has carried out numerous attacks in Somalia over the years, including a 2017 truck bomb blast in Mogadishu which killed at least 300 people.

READ MORE: What’s happening in Somalia?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us