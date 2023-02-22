Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin's drops out arms talks

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with leaders of countries on NATO’s eastern flank to show support for their security. The meeting of the so-called “Bucharest 9” was held after Moscow suspended its participation in a landmark nuclear arms control treaty. President Biden reaffirmed commitments to US allies ahead of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Friday. Stefano Pontecorvo, a former NATO senior representative, tells us what this all means. #Biden #NATO #Russia