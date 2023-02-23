February 23, 2023
WORLD
Biden meets with NATO members as Putin welcomes Chinese FM
In Warsaw, the nine easternmost countries of NATO met with the US president amid heightened fears of Russian aggression beyond Ukraine. That came as the Russian president hosted the Chinese foreign minister to reaffirm their so-called "no limits partnership". But Washington has warned against Chinese support for the Russian military. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
