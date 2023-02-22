February 22, 2023
WORLD
Türkiye earthquakes: International rescuers praise Turks for their hospitality, resilience
"I just can admire their (Turks) strength and resilience." International rescue teams expressed their appreciation of the support of locals and authorities during their search efforts in the aftermath of the powerful earthquakes that jolted southern and southeastern Türkiye on February 6. #TurkiyeQuakes #aid #earthquakes
