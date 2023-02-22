February 22, 2023
Türkiye earthquakes: The impact of earthquakes on children
For over a million victims of the earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria, the future remains uncertain. From the battle to secure housing and employment to losing out on critical education, the trail of trauma left behind in the ruins is yet to be fully assessed. Dr Rania Awaad from Stanford University School of Medicine explains. #TurkiyeQuakes #Hatay #Children
